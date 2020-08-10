The Kern County Board of Supervisors has held private teleconferences with other county officials at least six times since March to discuss the COVID-19 crisis, citing an executive order that suspends some open meetings laws as a result of the pandemic.
County Administrator Ryan Alsop said the calls are "briefings" and not meetings and are meant to provide updates to the board, primarily on new state measures regarding COVID-19. In addition to the board and Alsop, the briefings typically are attended by Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine and the county's attorney, Margo Raison, Alsop said.
While technically allowed, open government advocates say the board could — and should — open up the calls for the sake of good government and transparency.
"Just because they can do this doesn’t mean they have to do this," said David Snyder, executive director of the San Rafael-based First Amendment Coalition, an education and advocacy group. "Transparency should be the default on this."
Meetings of the full board or a quorum of board members held out of the public view and with no public notice are generally prohibited under the Brown Act. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom has explicitly allowed for that type of gathering in an executive order issued in March.
Order N-35-20 states these "updates" may cover the impacts of COVID-19 and the government's response "in order for members of the legislative body to stay apprised of emergency operations and the impact of the emergency on their constituents." The order states, however, that the board cannot take action or discuss items — that may only be done in regular board meetings.
The most recent briefing, on Wednesday last week, covered a new state process for schools to seek waivers to reopen and the extension of a federal surge testing site at the fairgrounds secured by Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
Raison said the topics of previous meetings typically centered on new state guidance on reopening or measures affecting the closure of businesses. The governor's mandate to wear masks or facial coverings was covered at one, for example, she said.
Raison said she reads out instructions at the start of each call stating that no deliberations or directives can go on and she monitors the call to ensure those rules are followed. So far the board has followed those rules, Raison said.
"It's just providing all that info for the board, together, so each of them are squared away and have an understanding," Alsop said.
When asked, no precise reason was given as to why the briefings are not open to the public other than they are allowed to be private under the governor's orders.
Governor Newsom's office did not respond to an e-mail requesting comment.
"It's a whole new world," said board chairwoman and Fifth District Supervisor Leticia Perez. Perez said she felt conflicted over holding meetings which are not open to the public but said she feels "we need to be able to meet as soon as possible because of the pace and seriousness of the information" regarding the pandemic.
Supervisor Mike Maggard said he and his colleagues field so many phone calls from constituents, especially business owners wondering if they can open or not, that having accurate information is crucial, and that's what these meetings are meant to provide.
"I’m all for being open and transparent but we are in a very, very rapidly changing environment," Maggard said.
KernTax Executive Director Michael Turnipseed said normally he'd have an issue with such briefings being closed to the public but it's understandable that supervisors need to increase communication given the situation the county is in with coronavirus.
"Questions come up. Nobody's done this before," Turnipseed said.
Still, Snyder, of the First Amendment Coalition, as well as attorneys with the California News Publishers Association and Calaware, two other groups that advocate for open government, felt the county should err on the side of transparency and openness whenever possible, even during the current crisis.
“With the pandemic and everything that’s happening, I would hope that cities and counties would opt for more transparency and not less,” said Brittney Barsotti, a staff attorney for California News Publishers Association.
And there's nothing prohibiting local governments from making the meetings open, Snyder said.
"(Local leaders) want to be able to act expeditiously but at least they can tell the public they’re doing it," Snyder said. "Just as a matter of best practice they should be doing it."
The Bakersfield City Council has held no such briefings related to the pandemic, according to Joseph Conroy, a public information officer in the city manager's office.
(3) comments
that's weak Leticia ... so did you film and document these secret trysts for folks to see?...I mean this is 2020...and it is a Pandemic.....and it is the Patch and you folks aren't the White House so maybe go with your gut next time......and do the right thing..... not the hard Right thing........
transparent as mud..... its embarrassing... the whole lot should be voted out
And they criticize the State for their handling of the lockdown regulations. Throwing stones at glass houses much?
