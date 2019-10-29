The Kern County Board of Supervisors have approved the construction of an emergency homeless shelter near downtown Bakersfield.
The board voted unanimously during a special meeting on Tuesday to approve the facility.
The county is expected to build two temporary structures near Weill Park, between M and O streets and north of Golden State Avenue, that are expected to hold 150 beds.
The facility could be up and running by January.
This story will be updated
(2) comments
Hello San Fran . . . Adios Bako . . . ? Time will tell . . . over the protests of citizens/property owners/businesses/tourists/Kern COG . . . ?
Well now . . . I thought the city (Bakersfield is general law CA, not charter) was responsible to and for its in-boundary (incorporated) properties, building and safety, police and code enforcement . . . and not the county (Kern is also general law CA, not charter) which only has purview and responsibility for unincorporated areas OUTSIDE of any city . . . (?) . . . :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Local_government_in_California
https://www.counties.org/general-information/county-structure-0
https://www.ca-ilg.org/sites/main/files/file-attachments/local_agency_powers_and_limitations_3.pdf
https://guides.ll.georgetown.edu/california-in-depth/local-governments
