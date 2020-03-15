The heads of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools and Kern County Public Health Services Department are telling public schools to temporarily close to aid in the fight against coronavirus.
A joint letter from superintendent Mary C. Barlow and public health director Matthew Constantine was issued minutes before 8 p.m. Sunday.
"It is a mandate to close," KCSOS spokesman Rob Meszaros told The Californian.
Although there have been no confirmed cases in Kern County, all Kern County K-12 schools, preschools and charter schools are to close temporarily, no later than the close of school on Wednesday, March 18. Schools should not reopen earlier than Tuesday, April 14.
"Out of an abundance of caution, to minimize the spread of COVID-19 throughout Kern County, we are recommending a temporary closure of all Kern County public schools. This recommendation also applies to preschools and charter schools in Kern County," the statement attributed to Barlow and Constantine said.
Parents were urged to take steps to reduce children's risk to exposure by avoiding taking them to crowded areas. They should also avoid all non-essential travel, Constantine said.
The two officials said they "applaud" the efforts of school districts that have made provisions to comply with Gov. Gavin Newsom's order to continue offering essential services, which they listed as:
• high-quality educational opportunities that address equity and access issues of students in disadvantaged communities.
• a free and appropriate education to students with disabilities.
• school meals in "noncongregate settings" that protect students and staff.
• supervision for students during ordinary school hours.
Earlier Sunday afternoon, during a livestreamed news conference in which he announced wide-ranging guidance and directives related to coronavirus concerns, Newsom said the Kern High School District was the only school district of the largest 25 in the state that had not closed.
At that hour, Newsom said 24 of 25 of the largest school districts in the state had closed.
He said 51 percent of the districts in the state have closed, but they represented 80 percent to 85 percent of the children who won't be going to school.
The governor said by Tuesday his administration will have very specific guidance on how schools can handle the provision of free and reduced price breakfasts and lunches in light of campus closures.
Some 73 percent of students in Kern County receive free and reduced price meals and extra-support resources, The Californian reported Friday.
The situation was rapidly evolving as The Californian neared its print deadline Sunday night.
Earlier Sunday, public school districts and private schools had issued various plans, which can be found at Bakersfield.com.
However, it was not immediately clear after the late Sunday announcement from the county superintendent and public health how quickly individual districts were going to move, and if some of the plans announced earlier would change.
What Idiots, why couldn't they make this decision on Friday? This would have given parents more time to make arrangements for child care.
