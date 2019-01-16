Early Wednesday morning, a small collection of city and county officials, as well law enforcement officers, met in a parking lot outside Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services.
They had one goal: to seek out and contact 10 homeless individuals and connect those people to the help that is available.
“Even though we can’t house every single person we come into contact with, we might be able to get them linked up with (us) and the services they need,” said Emily Lyles, co-chair of the Kern County Crisis Intervention Team, a group that helps law enforcement deal with mental health emergencies and was helping with Wednesday morning’s event.
As homeless advocates from Flood Bakersfield Ministries Inc. and two of the county’s outreach programs waited in the lot, Bakersfield Police Department officers and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office combed the streets, checking in on the known locations of the 10 individuals the group was searching for.
One BPD officer compared the process to finding a needle in a haystack. Sometimes it’s easy, and other times the individuals find a hidden spot to sleep all day and can’t be found.
Once law enforcement located the homeless person from the list, outreach workers would head to that location to try to convince that person to accept help.
It takes an average of 17 contacts before a person experiencing homelessness agrees to enroll in help, and the county and city’s effort was meant to build trust between homeless advocates and those they sought to help.
The county has held similar outreach events twice since 2017, when a subcommittee responsible for homeless outreach formed, but Behavioral Health hopes to increase the frequency to four each year.
The department also plans to contract with Flood to increase its homeless outreach workers to between 20 and 30 within this fiscal year. Currently, Behavioral Health staffs around 10 outreach workers.
“Obviously you can see there’s a definite need for it,” said BPD Sgt. Louis Wood, who was helping coordinate the event. “Like the whole state, (homelessness) is growing exponentially.”
In 2018, a count of of Kern County’s homeless population showed a 9 percent increase over 2017. The numbers are expected to rise in 2019 as well.
Behavioral Health’s outreach efforts are part of a move to take homeless aid out of the conference room and into the places where it is needed most.
“We said let’s actually start doing out reach to people,” Lyles said. “You focus on the people and not the numbers, because that’s where you can focus on the real issue.”
On Wednesday, nine of the 10 individuals contacted agreed to participate in aid programs, although that doesn’t necessarily mean that they will follow through with their commitment.
But it does show promise.
“Instead of saying, ‘I don’t want to talk to you,’ they’re actually receptive to receiving help,” Wood said.
Sometimes, outreach workers have been in contact with the individuals for years before they agree to seek help.
It can be difficult to convince people to get the help they need, but when they accept, the rewards are great.
“This is the most rewarding job I’ve ever been in,” said Victoria Rico, a lead outreach specialist for Flood, who participated in Wednesday’s event. “When they do finally connect, you get to see them from when they were at their lowest to when they were at their highest.”
Totally disagree on this approach....we have three classes of homeless, the mentally challenged, the truly homeless and the "lifestyle" home. The first two groups dearly need help today, especially the mentally challenged. The last group, it is a lifestyle to them....they are the nonconformist of society. Offer them assistance a couple times and move on to the ones who truly need. No more wasted dollars. As to the statement they cant find them, HaHaHaha...come out to my neighborhood...Gosford Rd and White Lane...100's milling around.
