County steps in after snowstorm overwhelms Pine Mountain Club

Kern Supervisor Zack Scrivner, right, takes a moment during a county effort to help residents hit by heavy snow in Pine Mountain Club. With him is Otto Kapugi, a county public works maintenance worker who lives in the nearby Frazier Park area. In the background is Public Works Superintendent Brandon Carroll.

 Andrew Freeborn

Running a bed-and-breakfast in the quaint town of Pine Mountain Club has shown Jim Liberty the quiet beauty of life away from the city. But he has come to see another side, too.

"I think if you choose to live in a remote mountain community, it's important not to rely on other people," he said.

