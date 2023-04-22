 Skip to main content
County settles nearly $400K wrongful death claim by Boron family whose son was restrained by deputies

The family of a Boron man who died after Kern County sheriff’s deputies knelt on him as he lay prone during an arrest settled their wrongful death lawsuit last week against Kern for nearly $400,000, according to the family’s attorney.

Many facts surrounding Nicholas Lovett’s case are disputed — such as where deputies pressed themselves into Lovett, 29, and for how long — and were going to be litigated during a trial set to begin this month. Even medical professionals who may have been called to testify in this case offered different opinions about deputies’ role in Lovett’s December 2017 death.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.

