County set to present initial ideas for carbon management park

Lorelei Oviatt

Lorelei Oviatt is director of Kern County's Planning and Natural Resources Department

Innovators, investors, concerned residents and anyone else interested in Kern’s plans to take a leading national role in the field of carbon management are being invited to take part in a public workshop the county is hosting next month.

The online event set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 18 will offer the closest look yet at the proposed, $100-billion Carbon Management Business Park county leaders hope will become a major component of their campaign to attract money and interest that could eventually help replace oil and gas production as a generator of jobs and tax revenues supporting local public services.

