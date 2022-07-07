County sends results from June 7 primary to secretary of state

Kern County Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard said Thursday she has sent the final results of the June 7 primary election to the Secretary of State’s Office for certification ahead of Friday’s deadline.
California Secretary of State Shirley Weber is expected to certify the results on July 15, according to a statement posted on her office’s website.
In Kern County races, a candidate who garnered 50 percent of the vote plus one in the primary automatically wins. For state and federal races, the top-two candidates move on to November.
As of Thursday’s final update from Kern County, the results for county and state offices are as follows:
In the 20th Congressional District, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, had 61.3 percent of votes. Bakersfield teacher Marisa Wood got 24 percent of votes. Both will advance to the November election as the top two candidates advance. Ben Dewell, James “The Deviant” Davis and James Macauley received 6.3 percent of votes, 4.6 percent of votes and 3.9 percent of votes, respectively.
In the 22nd Congressional District, Democratic state Assemblyman Rudy Salas won over his three other Republican opponents, though no candidate secured a majority. Salas got 45.2 percent of the votes over Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, who netted 25.6 percent of votes. Former Fresno City Councilman Chris Mathys got 23.4 percent of the votes while Kings County Board of Education Trustee Adam Medeiros garnered 5.8 percent of votes.
In the 12th District state Senate race, state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, received 68.7 percent of the vote. Her opponent, Susanne Gundy, garnered 31.3 percent. Both go on to the November election.
In the state Senate’s 16th District, David Shepard received 45.3 percent of the votes. State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, finished in second place with 30.8 percent of the votes. Nicole Parra, Bryan Osorio and Gregory Tatum got 9.6 percent, 6 percent and 8.4 percent of the vote, respectively. Shepard and Hurtado go to the November election.
In the 35th Assembly District race, Kern County 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez holds a slim margin with 50.5 percent of the vote versus Bakersfield doctor Jasmeet Bains, who got 49.5 percent. Both go on to the general election.
Gaining more than 50 percent plus one vote, county Supervisor Zack Scrivner has won the 2nd District seat, earning 72.55 percent of the vote, versus 22.08 percent for Kelly Carden Jr. and 5.37 percent for Pete Graff.
In the 3rd District Board of Supervisors race, Jeff Flores (40.11 percent) and Brian Smith (33.44 percent) will advance to November. Third-place finisher Louis Gill conceded the race last month.
In the race for auditor-controller-county clerk, Aimee Espinoza won the election over Mark McKenzie by garnering 50.46 percent of the vote to McKenzie’s 49.54 percent.
In the assessor-recorder race, Laura Avila won with 51.96 percent of the vote, while Todd Reeves got 48.04 percent.
Also on the ballot for Kern County voters were several candidates who ran unopposed: Vince Fong, in the 32nd Assembly District; Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood; Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer; Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow; and Treasurer-Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman.