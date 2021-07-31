County schedules hazardous waste drop-offs

The Kern County Public Works Department is holding free household hazardous waste collection events in August. Commercial and business waste are not accepted at these events.
The schedule is:
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.;
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Shafter-Wasco Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 17621 Scofield Ave.; and
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Kern Valley Transfer Station: 6092 Wulstein Ave.
Residential household hazardous waste can always be dropped off at these permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities:
• Metro-Bakersfield SWF: 4951 Standard St., every Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Mojave SWF: 17035 Finnin St., is open the first Saturday of every other month (January, March, May, July, September, November) from 9 a.m. to noon
• Ridgecrest SWF: 3301 Bowman Road, is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The public is reminded of these safe transportation guidelines: Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container. Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled. Do not mix materials. Keep materials separated and away from passengers.