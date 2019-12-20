A drop in seasonal farm employment darkened Kern's otherwise positive employment picture as the county's jobless rate rose 0.3 points in November to reach 6.4 percent, according to a state report released Friday.
The state and national rates were unchanged in November at 3.7 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively, according to the California Employment Development Department.
Farm employment fell by 7,000 positions, or 9.7 percent, last month. That left ag payrolls a little more than half a percent higher than they were in November of 2018.
Food manufacturing was also down, by 200 jobs, or 3.5 percent, month over month and year over year.
Otherwise, the month was largely a time of employment growth in Kern, with gains in retail, health care, education, hospitality and administrative services.
Companies that provide private services posted an overall, 1.2 percent, 2,200-job overall employment increase.
Leading the way last month, in proportion to the sector's size, were Kern's general merchandise stores. They posted a 10.9 percent, 700-job increase.
Clothing and clothing accessory stores followed closely behind with a 9.7 percent gain of 300 jobs.
Employment in local education was up 2.9 percent, or 900 positions.
The category called Administrative & Support & Waste Services registered a 2.6 percent employment increase with its addition of 400 jobs in November.
The state said employment in health care and social assistance expanded by 1 percent, or 400 positions.
Leisure and hospitality added 200 positions, a month-over-month increase of 0.7 percent.
