Take heart, dirt bikers: The long journey to a Kern County-operated OHV park isn’t over, but the end may finally be coming into sight.
County officials are working to finalize an option to buy a 787-acre former oil field property east of Highway 65 and north of James Road for development of an off-highway vehicle facility that would provide an alternative to illegal riding in places like Hart and Panorama parks.
There are many steps ahead, including an environmental review, but the expectation if all goes well is that the state-funded property acquisition could take place by September 2024.
Then would begin a separate process including building the park itself.
“There are various steps we must take in order to properly develop this park, and we anticipate it will likely take a few years after the land is acquired,” county spokeswoman Ally Soper said by email Friday.
“Keep in mind,” she wrote, “our goal of constructing an OHV park is to eliminate the unsafe and illegal activity we’re seeing within our heavily used recreational spaces, and provide a monitored space for residents to safely enjoy this activity.”
Securing an option to buy the property would be the furthest the project has come in more than a decade of start-and-stop progress aided by state grant money.
Four years ago the county received $380,000 in state grant money to find a suitable property for the park. It now has an additional $1.15 million for the land acquisition, which Soper said is on hold pending steps including environmental and mineral-rights reviews and an easement evaluation.
Local OHV enthusiast Dave Walker credited the county for continuing to make progress on a park that would give local riders an appropriate place to take out their dirt bikes.
“I think we’re finally getting pointed in the right direction now,” Walker said Friday.
He originally was anticipating a property measuring just 200 acres and was pleased to hear something four times that size is under consideration. If it comes to fruition, he said, it could allow for motocross and kids tracks, as well as a flat track and a perimeter trail.
“With 800 acres you can have probably a good 3-mile trail that goes around the facility,” he said.
Sales Manager John Botello at Fred Cummings Motorsports on Chester Avenue said he’s hopeful despite a state law put into effect Jan. 1 that forbids registration of popular, competition-grade dirt bikes.
His hope is that a new park will finally come of many years of effort.
“It would be great because … this is what the community grew up riding out on the east side — and everything’s illegal now,” Botello said.
Soper noted riders at the proposed OHV park would need to comply with all local, state and federal legislation.