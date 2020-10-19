Kern County Public Health Services reported 49 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, but no new deaths.
That brings the case count to 33,497 and the number of deaths to 410 since reporting on the virus began in mid-March.
Public Health says more than 22,000 people have or are presumed to have recovered from their illness.
The state reports that 55 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 17 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Saturday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.