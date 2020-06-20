The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two deaths and 87 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, brining total coronavirus deaths to 60 and cases to 3,803.
The latest state data shows 93 people are hospitalized in Kern for the virus, with 38 of those patients in the ICU.
