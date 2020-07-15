The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 162 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning.
The county has now recorded 6,931 coronavirus cases and 98 virus-related deaths, according to county data.
According to state data as of Wednesday, COVID-19 in nursing homes continues to grow. Cases among healthcare workers have been found at 14 of the county's 19 homes, nine nursing homes have confirmed cases among residents and residents at four of the homes have died from the virus.
According to state data as of Tuesday, there were 245 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Kern County hospitals with 62 of them in the ICU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.