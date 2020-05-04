The Kern County Public Health Services Department on Monday began providing more detailed information on COVID-19 cases, including the ethnic breakdown and sex of those with the virus, and the number of cases in each ZIP code in the county.
During a morning briefing, officials also said a fourth free testing site would open soon in Oildale and reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 1,026.
Newly released data showed Hispanics made up the majority of coronavirus cases in Kern County at 66.5 percent, followed by whites (18.2 percent), Asians (4.6 percent) and African Americans (about 2 percent).
Eight percent of cases are labeled as unknown or other ethnicity.
Males account for slightly more than half of the county cases at 52.7 percent while females account for 47.3 percent, the new data showed.
Number of cases by ZIP code is also now available. The highest number of cases are located in metro Bakersfield, which has 749 cases, followed by Lamont (71), Arvin (38), Delano (31), Shafter (28), Wasco (26), Tehachapi (15), Taft (14), California City (3) and Ridgecrest (2). Just a single case has been reported in the Kern River Valley, in Lake Isabella. Lost Hills, McFarland, Frazier Park, Lebec, Maricopa, Pine Mountain Club and Inyokern each have fewer than 10 cases. All other ZIP codes had no reported cases.
While many other counties have provided similar data, Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine has refused to release it because of state guidelines. Those guidelines say an outside expert can provide a statistical review, however, so the county recently contracted with a statistician, whose reviews resulted in Monday's new data release.
The county has not yet responded to The Californian's request about who conducted the review or how much the county paid for it.
Also Monday, county officials said 35 healthcare workers from around the state were sent to the Kingston Healthcare Center, a skilled nursing facility on Real Road in Bakersfield, to assist with an outbreak there that has affected 16 residents and 25 staffers, Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.