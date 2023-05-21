County recognizes emergency medical service workers

Emergency medical services professionals are recognizing EMS Week under the banner of "Where emergency care begins."
The May 21-27 period is a national effort to thank EMTs, paramedics and emergency medical dispatchers for their work — and remind the general public of what they can do to help in an emergency.
According to Kern County Public Health Services, that includes:
• Using the emergency system responsibly and calling 911 only in a true emergency.
• Learning hands-only CPR.
• Downloading the free PulsePoint app. It alerts CPR-trained bystanders when a sudden cardiac arrest occurs in a public place close by. Users can find the victim and begin CPR. The app also tells you where to find automatic external defibrillators nearby. Go to http://kernpublichealth.com/pulsepoint/.
Public Health collected the following comments from leaders in the field.
"In honor of EMS Week, please join me in thanking and celebrating the brave men and women who fight for the lives of our residents daily as they provide vital, urgent and life-saving care in some of the most vulnerable moments of our lives. Every day, our paramedics, emergency medical services technicians and emergency medical dispatchers are providing services that often mean the difference between life and death. Thank you for your service and sacrifice."
— Brynn Carrigan, director, Kern County Public Health
"Kern County expresses immense gratitude to our medical personnel for your dedication and provision of lifesaving services. Thank you to all the men and women who keep us safe as we celebrate National Emergency Medical Services Week."
— Jeff Flores, Kern County Supervisor, 3rd District and chairman of Kern’s Emergency Medical Care Advisory Board
"Your Bakersfield City firefighters will be there in your time of need, whether it’s a slip and fall, difficulty breathing, or the birth of our newest citizen. We have proudly served the residents of Bakersfield for the last 144 years and will always be there to ensure the health and welfare of our great community."
— John Frando, fire chief, Bakersfield Fire Department
"Medical emergencies generally don’t get put on hold or occur during 'regular business hours.' That’s why every component of Kern County’s EMS system operates 24/7, 365 days a year, with specially trained personnel ready to respond to those suffering from sudden illness or injury.
"But once a year, we like to take a symbolic pause in honor of National Emergency Medical Services Week to celebrate the members of our local emergency medical services system. They include the paramedics, EMTs, emergency medical dispatchers, emergency nurses and physicians, firefighters, and law enforcement personnel who come together for every single 9-1-1 request for medical aid.
"Standing behind them is an exceptional team of support staff whose involvement takes place either before, during, or after each call for help.
"This week, if you see a paramedic, firefighter, or any other member of our hometown EMS team, take a moment to thank them for their commitment and dedication to the communities they serve."
— Lavonne C. Hall, president and CEO, Hall Ambulance Service, Inc.
"This week we recognize the life-saving contributions and achievements, as well as the dedication and commitment, of those who serve in Kern County's EMS systems. EMS Week is a time to pause and give thanks to the entire EMS community. Thank you for your service to our citizens and our community!"
— Zachary Wells, deputy chief, Kern County Fire Department
"Every day our Liberty EMTs, paramedics and critical care nurses give all they have physically, emotionally and mentally to each one of their patients. They sacrifice birthdays, holidays and precious time with their families. They fought through the pandemic as frontline workers and continue to feel the pressure in its aftermath. I am so grateful to be a part of such a dynamic, resilient and hard-working team. A 'thank you' isn’t enough to express my gratitude for their continued efforts to provide such stellar care to our communities."
— Erin Cocciolone RN, EMT-P, Director of Operations, Liberty Ambulance RRH EMS