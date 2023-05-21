 Skip to main content
County recognizes emergency medical service workers

Paramedic Cody Lewis - EMT Jaylen Hoyer unloading gurney

Hall Ambulance Service, Inc. Paramedic Cody Lewis and EMT Jaylen Hoyer unload a gurney.

 Courtesy of Hall Ambulance Service, Inc.

Emergency medical services professionals are recognizing EMS Week under the banner of "Where emergency care begins."

The May 21-27 period is a national effort to thank EMTs, paramedics and emergency medical dispatchers for their work — and remind the general public of what they can do to help in an emergency.

