County Public Works hosting several waste-collection events in September

Kern County Public Works is hosting several opportunities in September for resident to safely dispose of their household hazardous waste.
Commercial and business waste are not accepted at these events.
The collection dates, times and locations for the collections are: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at Tehachapi Recycling and Sanitary Landfill, which is located at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the McFarland-Delano Transfer Station, which is at 11249 Stradley Ave.; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at Tehachapi Recycling and Sanitary Landfill, at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Lebec Transfer Station at 300 Landfill Road.
Additionally, residential hazardous household waste can always be dropped off at these permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities (SWF): Metro-Bakersfield Special Waste Facility at 4951 Standard St., open a from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; the Mojave SWF at 17035 Finnin St., Building No. 2, which is open 9 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of every other month (January, March, May, July, etc.); and at the Ridgecrest SWF at 3301 W. Bowman Road: which is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month.
