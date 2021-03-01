The Kern County Public Works Department will host a number of Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events this month.
According to a news release from the department, residents can drive-up and drop off hazardous waste for free at any of the following one-day collection events. Commercial or business waste will not be accepted at the events, according to the department.
Here are the March events, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
• Saturday, March 6 at Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
• Saturday, March 20 at McFarland-Delano Transfer Station, 11249 Stradley Avenue.
• Saturday, March 27 at Lebec Transfer Station, 300 Landfill Road.
Also, the department said that residential household hazardous waste can always be dropped off at these permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities:
• Metro-Bakersfield SWF, 4951 Standard Street, is open every Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Mojave SWF, 17035 Finnin Street, is open the first Saturday of every other month from 9 a.m. to noon. Months of operation for the remainder of this year are March, May, July, September and November.
• Ridgecrest SWF, 3301 Bowman Road, is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The county public works department asks those transporting household hazardous waste to implement the following safety procedures:
• Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than five gallons per single container.
• Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.
• Do not mix materials.
• Keep materials separated and away from passengers.
Residential hazardous wastes are products, purchased for use in or around the home, that when improperly discarded, may threaten human health or the environment, according to the department. These products include: household cleaners, deodorizers, personal hygiene products, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals, swimming pool chemicals and automotive products and fluids.
For more information on household hazardous waste, upcoming collection events and safety guidelines, visit the county public works department at www.kernpublicworks.com/hazardous-waste and follow it on Facebook: @KernCountyPublicWorks.