The Kern County Recycling and Sanitary Landfills and Transfer Stations are reminding customers to maintain proper social distancing protocols and procedures when visiting its facilities.
The sites, which are currently staffing just essential workers, are experiencing high customer volume, according to a news release. The Kern County Public Works Department said some customers are disregarding staff directions and social distancing guidance, and are allowing children to roam and play.
“This behavior undermines the benefits of the stay-at-home order, puts everyone at risk, and may place the facility in violation of its operating permits,” the release states.
Public works reminds customers to:
* Not bring children to facilities, or keep children in a vehicle while off-loading waste.
* Limit the number of passengers visiting sites.
* Follow all on-site staff directions.
* Never take anything from a landfill or transfer station, and that scavenging is against state regulations.
Public works also reminds customers that county-wide bulky waste collection events will be scheduled once the stay-at-home orders have been lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.