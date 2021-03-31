County public health: Those 50 and older are vaccine eligible starting Thursday

The Kern County Public Health Services Department sent out a reminder that, starting Thursday, all Kern County residents 50 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a news release, the county health department said that MyTurn has been updated to allow residents in that age bracket to register and appointments can be scheduled now by visiting MyTurn.ca.gov or by calling the Public Health Call Center at 661-321-3000. Staff can assist residents making vaccination appointments and are available to answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the county said.
Kern County has recently been undergoing significant expansion of the vaccine.
Earlier this week, the state announced that those who live in the bottom two quartiles of the Health Equity Index would be vaccine eligible. In Kern County, that accounts for all but six ZIP codes. The ZIP codes that do not qualify are 93311, 93312, 93314, 93561, 93531 and 93287, according to county public health.
Also, on April 15 all residents 16 and older will be vaccine eligible in Kern, the state announced last week.