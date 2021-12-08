County Public Health offering help with French Fire cleanup

The Kern County Public Health Services Department is offering help with debris removal for homeowners and property owners who sustained damage from the French Fire.
This program is intended to assist homeowners and property owners with the removal and cleanup of ash, burn debris and potentially hazardous trees because of the need for a rapid recovery from French Fire damage, according to a news release from Public Health.
Only structures 120 square feet or larger are eligible for removal, per the release. Property owners who do their own cleanup in advance of the state will be ineligible for assistance.
For information about the program, residents can contact Kern County Public Health’s Environmental Health Division at 661-862-8740 or email wildfirecleanup@kerncounty.com or visit www.kernpublichealth.com.