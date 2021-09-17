County public health department releases long-awaited demographic data for Kern COVID-19 deaths

The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 510 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Friday. There are 134,397 total residents who have had COVID-19 and 1,515 deaths, according to Public Health.
On Friday, the department released demographic data regarding deaths in Kern County. This data had not been updated since April 20.
There are 971 total deaths of people age 65 or older, 367 total deaths in the 50 to 64 age range and 177 deaths in the 18 to 49 age range. There are no deaths of people younger than 17 years old.
Ages 65 and older are the most affected age group and account for 64.09 percent of all deaths. However, this cohort makes up 11.6 percent of Kern County’s population, according to California Department of Finance 2020 population projections.
Hypertension and diabetes are the most common underlying medical conditions that deceased Kern residents infected with COVID-19 had. Out of the 1,515 deaths, 588 people had hypertension and 528 had diabetes, Public Health said.
Exactly 203 people who died had cardiovascular disease, 159 individuals were diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and 146 people were obese, according to Public Health. A person who died might also have multiple underlying conditions, Public Health said.
Only 45 people who died had no comorbidities.
In relation to race and ethnicity, Public Health reports 56.4 percent of deaths, or 854, were Hispanic. The California Department of Finance found that Hispanics make up 52.6 percent of the population, making this race the most disproportionately affected by the coronavirus in Kern County, according to the Public Health Department.
White individuals make up 31 percent of the total deaths, which translates to 470 people dying. Whites make up 34 percent of the population.
African-Americans make up 5.3 percent of total deaths, meaning 81 individuals died. This race makes up 6 percent of the Kern County population, according to the Public Health department
The county health department also reports that men accounted for 60.2 percent of all deaths and women accounted for 39.8 percent of all deaths. In total, 912 men and 603 women have died from COVID-19.
The California Department of Public Health said 317 patients were hospitalized and 70 patients were in ICUs on Thursday.