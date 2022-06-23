 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

County probation department arrests felon accused having a handgun, ammunition

Kern County Probation

The Kern County Probation Department announced having arrested a man after finding a handgun and ammunition at his home.

 Photo courtesy of the Kern County Probation Department

The Kern County Probation Department said in a news release it had arrested a felon with a handgun and ammunition at his home.

Probation officers conducted a “home call” June 14 in the 300 block of Arvin Street in Bakersfield. Jake Rupe, 32, who is on post-release community supervision, had a 9-millimeter handgun and various caliber ammunition, according to a department news release.

Rupe was arrested on suspicion of weapon-related offenses and of violating his post-release community supervision.

Coronavirus Cases