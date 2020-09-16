An environmental review critical to Kern's frustrated efforts to streamline local oil permitting has cleared another hurdle as it heads for what could be a final vote of the county Board of Supervisors by the end of this year.
After Thursday's close of a 45-day public review period, a 1,600-page document known as a draft supplemental recirculated environmental impact report may undergo some last revisions before being presented to the county Planning Commission Nov. 12. It will likely be followed soon afterward by a public hearing in front of county supervisors.
The document's approval is all that stands between the reinstatement of a controversial zoning ordinance approved by the board in late 2015. Until the environmental review on which it was based was struck down by an appeals court in February, the ordinance required a variety of measures to cushion the industry's environmental and health impacts in exchange for new permitting certainty for local oil producers.
The county's industry-funded efforts to pursue a bulletproof environmental review continues to roil environmentalists who assert Kern should abandon its attempts at a blanket review of oil and gas activity in the county. They say the county hasn't done enough to protect people living near oil wells and that the better approach would be to review each project individually.
On Wednesday, a coalition of more than 100 social and environmental-justice groups, conservation nonprofits and climate-change activists sent a letter urging the county to reject the ordinance.
"(Kern's) plan for years has been to undercut California law requiring careful analysis of environmental impacts, so (the county) can make things easier for oil drillers," Ann Alexander, a senior attorney with the Washington, D.C.-based Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a news release. "And now, even after a drubbing by the court and the state in flames due to climate change, (county officials) remain unrepentant."
The county official leading the effort, Lorelei Oviatt, counters that since the ordinance was declared null in March, oil producers have proceeded without need for a county drilling permit. Few standards and no environmental mitigation measures are required of them by the county, she said.
Oviatt, director of Kern's Planning and Natural Resources Department, has insisted her staff will continue to pursue a strictly ministerial oil permitting system that also provides environmental cover for state drilling permits within county limits.
"Environmentally protective oil and gas extraction is the goal of the ordinance and we will be reviewing all the (public) comments to see how to better achieve those protections," she said by email Wednesday.
Among more than two dozen specific legal challenges to the ordinance's last environmental review, five were upheld by California's Fifth District Court of Appeals. Oviatt said all five were fully addressed in the latest draft's fifth chapter, titled "Environmental Setting, Impacts, and Mitigation Measures."
The items found deficient by the court related to loss of farmland, air and water quality, the county review's health-risk assessment and noise impacts. While the county included new analysis and information, the only new environmental mitigations called for in the new draft, Oviatt said, are mitigations intended to protect sensitive areas from construction noise.
Environmental activists said Wednesday they are concerned the ordinance will green-light more than 67,000 new oil wells in the county, potentially endangering the minority communities living nearby.
Estela Escoto, president of the Committee for a Better Arvin, said in Spanish there should be a buffer zone measuring more than 2,500 feet between oil wells and homes and schools.
"If they want there to be oil wells, they should take care of our communities," she said.
An online version of the draft can be found at https://kernplanning.com/SREIR2020-oil-gas-zoning-revisions/.
(2) comments
Drill-Baby-Drill as the state heats up and burns....Biden-Harris-2020 for a Greener-Better-Mother-Earth.......and a land were you can go outside a still breath.......
You guys are something else.
The county official leading the effort, Lorelei Oviatt says what? Ms. Oviatt, do you have no shame? Disgusting and dirty. Another county employee paid to continue the same. How has it worked for Bakersfield? Just look at the oil field photo often imported into any article on such matter.
Clean yourself up.
