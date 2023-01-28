 Skip to main content
County postpones presentation by elections office

20221227-bc-recount

In this file photo from December, an election worker grabs a stack of counted ballots from a tabulation machine in the ballot counting room at the Kern County Elections Office in downtown Bakersfield.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Kern’s Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to postpone a presentation by the county elections office on what it needs and where it stands following a month-long recount.

The delay, granted at the request of its Registrar of Voters Aimee Espinoza, came after the board’s Dec. 13 request that she prepare an assessment of what her office needs in order to improve future elections.

