County park rangers to crack down on violations at Panorama Park

Kern County Park Rangers are scheduled to crack down on violations at Panorama Park in northeast Bakersfield this Thursday through Saturday.
The rangers will conduct directed law enforcement to "mitigate illegal activity at one of the most beloved recreational areas in Kern County," a county news release said.
Rangers will focus on maximum enforcement of county ordinance, parking, traffic and California Penal Code violations from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The county noted that Panorama Park is closed to the public from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day. The small parking lot at Panorama Drive and River Boulevard is also closed during those hours, and parking along the length of the park on the north side of Panorama Drive those same hours is also prohibited.
Panorama Park spans 38 acres and runs 1.5 miles along Panorama Drive.