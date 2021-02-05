Another clash of opinions is all but assured next week as a revised environmental review central to Kern's efforts to reinstate streamlined local oil permitting heads for a public hearing in front of the county Planning Commission.
Environmental groups have indicated they will speak in opposition to the industry-sponsored move to make it easier for oil producers to get permission to drill and carry out other oilfield activities in the county.
Industry groups and oil workers, meanwhile, stand in support of a system that, until it was shot down in court in February, made oil permitting an over-the-counter process offering regulatory certainty in exchange for new fees and measures to reduce the environmental impacts of local oilfield activity.
The dispute is one more example of the tensions that have arisen in recent years over California oil and gas production. Environmental activists concerned about pollution and climate change have successfully exerted anti-oil pressure in Sacramento. But in oil-dependent Kern, pro-industry sentiment remains strong.
Since last year's court defeat, county staff members have made changes to the original environmental review that was deemed legally deficient. For example, it contains revisions to noise mitigations that would be required of oil producers, and there are now caps on the amount of prime farmland that wells are allowed to disturb.
Environmental justice groups have been particularly critical of the county's proposal, which they say would lead to an expansion of drilling locally and increase health risks facing minorities and others who live near oil and gas facilities.
Another argument made by environmental advocates is that the project's scope is too wide: the valley portion of Kern County. They argue project-by-project reviews would more closely reflect conditions on the ground.
Additionally, some local farm interests contend the county's proposed approval process puts farmers at a disadvantage when negotiating with oil companies in "split estate" situations where a property and its underlying mineral rights are owned by different parties.
But county officials and the oil and gas industry say the process actually improves environmental protections. They note that without the proposed amendment oil companies do not need a permit from the county to perform drilling or other oilfield work.
A primary reason oil producers support the measure is that it provides environmental coverage at a time their opponents have attacked state-level reviews, thereby jeopardizing legal clearance for local oil work.
The county Board of Supervisors approved the initial review in late 2015, along with zoning ordinance amendments that stayed in place until last year's court ruling.
As the next step in returning the matter to the Board of Supervisors, the Planning Commission is expected to take up the matter starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, after which time there is expected to be public testimony, followed by votes on the environmental review and proposed changes to the zoning ordinance.
Because of the pandemic, the hearing is not being convened in person. It will be broadcast live online at https://www.youtube.com/user/KGOVTV.
Interested parties are invited to email their comments ahead of time to planningcommissioncomment@kerncounty.com. Alternatively, commenters may leave a voicemail comment by calling 661-862-5011, making sure to reference the commission's Agenda Item 1.
Otherwise, people wishing to address the commission about the proposal are advised to register to speak at the hearing beforehand. To do so, they must call 661-862-8647 before 5 p.m. Wednesday. At that point they will receive instructions for calling in and get a special phone number to call and an access code.