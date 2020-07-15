At a time when some feel California oil and gas production is being marginalized, Kern's Board of Supervisors is moving to reinforce the industry's importance to the county’s economy and residents.
A county news release Wednesday said a study conducted by Natelson Dale Group Inc. showed the oil and gas industry contributed more than $197 million in local property tax revenues last year.
The board initiated the study following a January public meeting, attended by more than 1,000 residents, that addressed California’s new oil and gas initiatives and potential drawbacks such changes could impose.
The 100-page study details where property tax revenues from the industry are used. It estimates the financial impact an incremental reduction of oil and gas would have on assessed property values and, by extension, the county and its cities, schools and special districts.
“The evidence is clear, a healthy oil industry results in a fiscally secure Kern County. For years, this industry has played a very critical role in the growth and progression of our county,” county board Chairwoman Leticia Perez said in the release. “This study demonstrates the industry’s integral contribution to funding vital governmental services, programs and even our schools in Kern. We need oil and gas operations to continue in our county — especially at a time when our county budgets are hurting, and the community is continuing to struggle with the impacts of COVID-19.”
The release states that as residents grapple with uncertainty, unemployment and lack of job security during the COVID-19 period, oil and gas has also been impacted. The county’s current budget forecasts anticipate a 40 percent reduction in oil-related assessed valuation this year, the release said.
In the study's cover letter, Kern County Planning and Resources Director Lorelei Oviatt said oil and gas revenue can’t be replaced by commercial-scale solar. Those projects have a legislative exemption from property tax reassessment based on the real value of the project, the county said. New wind projects are limited by military air space and the California condors, the county also stated.
“This study shows the impact the oil and gas industry has on Kern County and our state officials need to understand it,” Ryan Alsop, Kern County's chief administrative officer, said in the news release. “The study highlights how decisions made in Sacramento can disproportionately affect our residents. It’s not just about the major financial hit to budgets — the oil industry provides thousands of local jobs — losing local jobs is the last thing our communities need right now.”
