Kern County public health officials have instructed all school superintendents to neither confirm nor deny positive cases of coronavirus among staff members to their school communities.
Instead, all communication is to go through the Kern County Public Health Services Department, which is declining to give any details on where positive cases have occurred beyond five regions of the county.
The directive highlights a stark difference in how cases are handled among various businesses and agencies when employees fall ill with the virus.
For example, Bolthouse confirmed Monday that a local employee tested positive for the virus and that necessary precautions were taken, including the testing of all other employees possibly exposed. Albertsons and Trader Joe's have confirmed positive cases among employees at their local locations in the past two weeks and Brookdale Riverwalk also acknowledged a COVID-19 case at its senior living center. The state prison system has announced cases among employees at its prisons and launched an online tracking tool that reports the number of positive cases among inmates at each institution.
However, when Centennial High School abruptly suspended its student meal distribution and the campus was closed for "deep cleaning" last week, Kern High School District officials declined to say whether there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the school.
"As per guidance from the Kern County Public Health Department regarding the privacy of medical information, the Kern High School District (KHSD) cannot confirm or deny that any member of our district community has tested positive for COVID-19," the district said in a statement.
The county public health department then declined to provide any further details other than to say if there was a potential exposure to the school community, the department would directly notify the contacts or make a public announcement. When asked if any of the the 239 patients who have tested positive so far in the county have required a public notification, public health spokeswoman Michelle Corson said none have.
"We have advised multiple institutions that they do not need to make a public notification because the case ... does not include unknown members of the general public," Corson wrote in an email. "Even for healthcare providers, CDC guidelines indicate that persons that walk by a patient with no direct contact with a patient or their secretions are considered to have no identifiable risk of exposure."
During a video meeting of all Kern school superintendents last week, county public health officials provided guidance on how to handle a positive case among staffers, which included specific instruction not to provide information.
"In a nutshell, the directive from public health was for school officials to take the lead from public health on releasing any information related to positive cases," said Robert Meszaros, a spokesman for Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
Among the written procedures provided to school district leaders was an instruction to contact the county public health department "before taking any action or issuing any communication." Another procedure stated: "Due to privacy related to medical information, do not confirm or deny members of your district community have tested positive, unless you are cleared by public health to do so. Refer any questions back to Kern County Public Health."
It's unclear if similar instruction has been given to other organizations. Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Friday that there were several positives in his organization but declined to specify whether it was among inmates or employees. He then referred all other questions to county public health officials.
One school district that did announce a positive COVID-19 case among its "school community" was Standard School District, which issued a public notification a week ago. That was before any guidance was given on the matter, said Superintendent Paul Meyers.
Meyers said he weighed several factors in considering the announcement but ultimately felt notification was the moral thing to do. He also said if he were a parent and wasn't notified, he would feel angry.
"When you’re making a decision you try to do it for the greater good. You’re left with a dilemma to stick with HIPPA and your moral obligations and duty to warn …," Meyers said. "So I erred on the side of doing my due diligence to our community, to make them aware that this is not something that’s just in New York. It’s here in our district and we should be using the utmost care at this time."
Kern County Supervisor Mick Gleason said he feels county officials are not intentionally withholding information but are "handcuffed in doing more than what they're doing" by state law.
"We’re all frustrated by the lack of information and the perception that there’s some reluctance to share information, which always give the impression of a lack of transparency," Gleason said.
He later added: "That's not to say we can’t reexamine our policies."
Reporter Ema Sasic contributed to this report.
(3) comments
Thank you Mr. Meyers for letting us parents know!!! KCPHD are idiots for not wanting schools to tell parents.
Admitting that a unidentified student, teacher or other staff member tested positive for Covid-19 is NOT a HIPPA violation in the least bit.
The mere fact that the HEALTH DEPT. is telling the school districts NOT to report is a clear COVER-UP. All parents and the community are on a NEED TO KNOW basis where this virus is concerned and not know where (location) of infection could be detrimental to parents, students, staff and the community as a whole.
We demand to know at least the exact location so we can make the best decisions for ourselves and not the HEALTH DEPT. or any other Govt. agency.
So please report what school or business had personnel or students infected. This information is our right to know and it outweighs any potential HIPPA violation. However, I can assure you that simply reporting the exact business or school does NOT violate HIPPA.
Outrageous behavior by KC Health Dept! These are not ordinary times. People will die! Its time we call our BOS and tell them in no uncertain terms to get rid of these brain dead impotent faceless bureaucrats at Public Health!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.