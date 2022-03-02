County officials announce more than $9M in grants to upgrade parks

Kern County has been awarded three grants through the Clean California Grant program that will help transform three more county parks, one in east Bakersfield, one in Mojave and a third in Lost Hills.
The $9.3 million in state funding builds on the county's focus on its parks, as do other recent multimillion-dollar grant awards, and nearly $7 million in new, discretionary park spending, said county Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop, who announced the awards Wednesday.
"Park investment throughout the county continues to be a priority of every member of the Board of Supervisors," Alsop said in an email.
"The award is demonstrative of that focus, and the hard work being put in by our staff, working collaboratively with community stakeholders, to develop competitive and compelling grant applications," he said.
Heritage Park at 8636 Bernard St. received the largest grant, nearly $4.3 million.
According to the grant application, the 18-acre park serves a diverse population of 6,800 area residents.
Enhancements planned for the park include shade structures — a must in Bakersfield summers — LED lighting for public safety and security, a new restroom, ADA-compliant walking paths, age-appropriate children's play equipment, renovation of the park's well-worn soccer field, sustainable landscaping and new irrigation features.
A new amphitheater will serve as "a welcoming structure for community events and performances," the county said in its news release. The project will feature the construction of a unity mural dedicated to local artists, all designed to improve and beautify the public space.
As a longtime public servant, 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez said there are few amenities more important than quality public parks. They are places that welcome families, provide peaceful green space for physical exercise and relaxation, social interaction and an escape from the harder edges of the urban environment.
Heritage Park is in her district.
Of all the services local governments provide, "This is one of the best things we can do," she said.
Perez recalled years ago walking door-to-door to engage voters face-to-face during a campaign.
"There were two issues that came up over and over," she said. "Stray dogs and our parks."
Supporting partners for the Heritage Park project were Leadership Council for Justice and Accountability, Building Healthy Communities, Kern County Libraries, Kern County Public Health and the California Conservation Corps.
Alsop has said community engagement is crucial in these efforts, and the improvement plans are developed with heavy input from those supporting partners.
Fourth District Supervisor David Couch, whose district includes the park in Lost Hills, complimented county staff for going after funding sources outside of the county.
"Our general services division has been on a real roll lately successfully obtaining park grants," he said. "I'm so glad these communities can now look forward to real investment and improvements in their parks."
The Lost Hills project was awarded a $2 million grant. The application was submitted by the county on behalf of the Wonderful Co., which has invested heavily in the park and the larger community, and continues to do so.
The beautification project will install five new play facilities to enhance the health and wellness of all age groups, including the installation of ADA-compliant sidewalks.
Mojave East Park in eastern Kern County is the target of a $3 million grant.
Located adjacent to Mojave High School and Mojave Elementary School, the park is accessible to residents and visitors through Business Highway 58.
The improvements are expected to include the replacement of restroom facilities, creation of a new paved parking lot to serve the baseball field, a bio-infiltration basin to manage storm water at the site, a new, larger shaded picnic pavilion, a new soccer field with renovated turf, landscape and irrigation with emphasis on drought-tolerant, adaptive trees, shrubs and windbreak plantings, exercise stations with equipment, a renovated basketball court and connected accessible pathways.
All projects must be completed by June 30, 2024.
"Park improvements for the Mojave area are a high priority of mine," Zack Scrivner, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in an email to constituents.
"The county of Kern submitted a very competitive and comprehensive application for these critically needed improvements," he said, "and I'm very pleased to see it's produced such a large award from the state of California."