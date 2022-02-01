County official will go over new $1.2 million micro grant program

An open webinar Wednesday will provide details on how small businesses in Kern can apply for some of the $1.2 million in micro grants being awarded by county government.
Teresa Hitchcock, the county's administrative officer and manager of Employer's Training Resource, will also discuss hiring-related challenges local businesses are having — and resources that are available to help — during an hourlong presentation kicking off at noon.
Hitchcock will join host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center. He plans to go over new guidance on the U.S. Small Business Administration's (EIDL) program and other government pandemic relief efforts including the Employee Retention Tax Credit.
Attendees are free to ask questions live. Registration is being handled online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief99.