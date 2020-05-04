In announcing the state will move into Stage 2 of its reopening plan as of Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said he will allow for regional variation in how quickly some areas reopen if individual counties can meet certain criteria.
That was welcome news for Kern County and others around the state, where angst over the shutdown is growing and local leaders want greater say in when businesses can reopen based on local conditions.
“This is a positive development because we’re no longer being told that all counties are going to be treated the same,” said Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, who last week proposed the county seek more autonomy from the state in deciding when to reopen.
In his announcement, Newsom said starting Friday retail businesses such as bookstores, clothing stores, florists and sporting goods stores can reopen for pickup and delivery only. The manufacturing and logistics companies that supply those businesses can also reopen but must implement forthcoming guidelines on social distancing and other measures.
Reopening of offices and seating in restaurants are also part of the Stage 2 reopening but will occur at a later time, Newsom said.
Counties that want to reopen at a faster pace must meet certain criteria, Newsom said, including a low prevalence of COVID-19, a specific level of testing and contact tracing, a health care system that can handle a sudden rise in cases, and plans to protect vulnerable populations, such as the homeless. More details on the criteria is expected in the coming days from the state's health authorities.
Counties must create and submit a readiness plan which the state will make publicly available to certify the county is in a good position to do so, Newsom said.
Pressure to ease the stay-at-home order Newsom issued on March 19 has been building in recent weeks, with protests cropping up in cities and on beaches throughout the state. Modoc, Sutter and Yuba counties have already allowed some businesses to reopen, although Newsom said Monday some businesses opted not to after state authorities threatened to revoke their licenses.
Kern County Public Health Services spokeswoman Michelle Corson said the county has sufficient staff to do contact tracing and even expand that staffing if needed.
"With a lot of folks in our community, it doesn’t make sense that I can go walk into a downtown restaurant and get a sandwich for lunch but I can’t go in and buy flowers. It doesn’t make sense to someone who owns a small interior design business (that) you can go into Lowe’s and have arguably 100 people walking around but why can’t I open up and allow individuals in my store if I use social distancing, or ask them to wear masks," Alsop said.
Given that, Alsop said the county gave a go-ahead to flower shops to begin operating Monday rather than waiting until Friday, so they can get a jump on Mother's Day weekend.
Newsom said any plans to reopen will need to provide flexibility and clawback measures in the event cases spike and more strict orders are needed again to contain the spread of COVID-19.
"In the event we see transmission kicking up again, and if public health officials feel we need to make changes, I’m sure we’ll be hearing from them and from the state," Alsop said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.