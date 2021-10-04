County jail inmate visitation remains suspended

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said Monday that public inmate visitation at the Central Receiving Facility, Lerdo Pretrial Facility and Lerdo Justice Facility remain suspended because of COVID-19 concerns.
KCSO said the "main concern is the safety and security of the inmates in our care and custody along with the health and safety of the staff and the public."
The department plans to reevaluate visitation by Oct. 15.
Attorney and professional visitation will continue with required social distancing and face masks under California Department of Public Health guidelines.