 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

County is accepting after-storm surveys, continues cleanup

One week after the atmospheric rivers entered Kern County, officials said they are continuing to assess the damage of homes, public spaces and businesses while completing some repairs and reopening roads to the public.

On Thursday, four evacuation orders were lifted in the Kern River Valley and in the east McFarland area, to include some communities bound along Poso Creek.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases