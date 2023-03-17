County is accepting after-storm surveys, continues cleanup

One week after the atmospheric rivers entered Kern County, officials said they are continuing to assess the damage of homes, public spaces and businesses while completing some repairs and reopening roads to the public.
On Thursday, four evacuation orders were lifted in the Kern River Valley and in the east McFarland area, to include some communities bound along Poso Creek.
As part of the next phase in recuperating, Kern County is now accepting community surveys online by those whose homes were affected by the storms.
“It is important that the county can provide a comprehensive list of damaged homes,” said Kern County Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Andrew Freeborn. “If your home was damaged by the recent storms, we strongly urge you to complete a brief survey so your home damages are included in the report.”
The Fire Department said Friday that those reentering areas previously evacuated should be extra careful, and to bear in mind that some roads are still closed to the public. According to Kern County Public Works on Friday afternoon, 48 roads were still closed, with two under caution and seven reopened within the past 24 hours.
“These steps have been taken for the safety of the public,” Freeborn wrote. “Do not go around road closed barriers. Do not attempt to drive through standing or moving flood waters.”
Freeborn said that the survey was to be completed Friday as assessment teams were to deploy on Saturday.