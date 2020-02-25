Kern County health officials shut down two Bakersfield restaurants — India Bistro at 3939 Ming Ave. and Village Grill Cafe at 2809 F St. — after each scored a failing grade on an inspection report Monday.
Restaurants are closed immediately if they score below a 75. India Bistro received a grade of 45 and Village Grill got a 58.
According to a county inspection report, India Bistro remained in operation even as sewage overflowed into the facility from a floor drain, reflecting poor "decision-making skills" on the part of management.
Among other health violations listed on a county report were fans covered with dust in a walk-in refrigerator and multiple containers of raw meat left uncovered in a refrigerator. Also, cooking pans were found blocking the walkway of a back kitchen, food was stored on the ground of a walk-in freezer (it's supposed to be at least 6 inches above the ground) and food debris had accumulated on walls and under tables in a back kitchen.
Village Grill, according to a county inspection report, remained in operation despite an active cockroach infestation.
Also, stagnant water was observed on floors while various food items, trash and debris were found on cook line equipment, under the dish-washing sink and below food storage areas, according to the report. Raw ground meat had been stored on top of raw beef, the report said, and whole carrots were stored less than 6 inches off the floor.
