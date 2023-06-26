image-KCBos

This 2023 file photo depicts Kern County District 3 Supervisor and Chairman Jeff Flores reviewing a report submitted by county staff. Supervisors will review the 2023-24 county budget Tuesday, which provides an overview of the county's finances and priorities in the coming year. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

Kern County will unveil its preliminary forecast of the upcoming fiscal year on Tuesday, with a review of its $3.7 billion budget, an 11.71% increase from last year.

In the next couple of months, the county will revise and refine its financial plan, through hearing out requests by county departments and taking comments from the public.