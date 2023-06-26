Kern County will unveil its preliminary forecast of the upcoming fiscal year on Tuesday, with a review of its $3.7 billion budget, an 11.71% increase from last year.
In the next couple of months, the county will revise and refine its financial plan, through hearing out requests by county departments and taking comments from the public.
The first hearing Tuesday will take on the budget in broad strokes, with overviews of county revenue and expenditures, notable changes in specific departments, and the projected impact of the newly passed Measure K penny tax.
"While we face some challenges ahead, we are confident that this budget will help us to continue the efforts of achieving excellence in managing our business and workforce," the report read.
In the 2023-24 fiscal year, the county recommends a $1.06 billion general fund, a $121.4 million increase from last year. The rise in general fund spending next year, the report explains, factors in a typical 4% rise in cost-of-living countywide, as well as salary increases and additional hiring in select departments.
Raises were approved in a county effort to stymie "persistent turnover and high vacancy rates," the report read.
Kern's fire department will look to hire 37 new positions, to improve its capacity for medical care in the county's unincorporated areas; the county's sheriff's office is projected to receive $17.9 million to hire more staff, including the addition of 10 community service technicians, who will respond to non-hazardous, non-emergency calls in the county's unincorporated areas.
That said, the budget does leave 133 sworn positions in KCSO vacant and unfunded.
Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is projected for approval of 52 support service positions as an effort to deal with mental health issues among the homeless and divert more 911 calls when appropriate. County BHRS also is expanding mobile crisis services in East Kern.
This next year will be the first for Measure K, a 1% sales tax passed by voters last November and made effective April 1. The penny tax is expected to reap $56.7 million a year, and will go towards public safety, homelessness, and economic development programs. The county recommended using the $13.5 million they've netted since April to put toward paying for the recently approved public safety radio system.
Improvements will also come to much of the 3,300 miles of roadway throughout Kern, covered largely by the expected $117.3 in state and federal funding. The budget does also mention $16.7 million in anticipated recovery work for roads damaged by the storms and subsequent floods in March, though this figure is subject to change.
While not getting into the specifics of expenditures, the overview included a 2% increase in assessed value for residential and commercial properties; a 15% decrease in oil and gas property values; and a base sales and use tax revenue of $60 million, a $12 million increase from last year. And despite countywide price increases driven by inflation, the reports accounts that consumer spending has, for now, remained strong.
"From a sales-tax perspective, the FY 2023-24 estimate reflects a slowdown in spending as higher costs of utilities, food and other necessities limit money available for discretionary and non-essential items," the report read.
After going over the budget and making adjustments on Tuesday, the county will hold public hearings on July 24 and 25. During this time, comments from the public and officials will be considered as revisions are made before the final hearing on Aug. 29.