County health will not update COVID-19 dashboard during holiday week

Kern County Public Health will not be updating its COVID-19 dashboard during the remainder of the holiday week.
The county shared an update Monday, and plans to share its next update Monday, Jan. 3.
"For quite some time, our dashboard has not been updated on County holidays," said county health spokeswoman Michelle Corson, in a statement. "As the County is on holiday from December 23 through January 2, we felt it important to provide at least one update during this extended holiday break, which is why it was updated (Monday)."
The county does have staff working behind the scenes.
"We have staff working throughout this holiday to process COVID-19 cases and provided contact tracing efforts," Corson said. "We also have Epidemiology staff working, monitoring our case counts and to verify if the Omicron variant is positively identified here locally."
Over the last several weeks, COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations have all waned in Kern County. The 7-day average was 14.6 cases per 100,000 residents on Nov. 24 compared to 12.1 on Christmas. During that time, the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 dropped from 154 to 99.
By contrast, COVID-19 case counts have begun to trend upward in California over the last few weeks. The statewide 7-day COVID-19 case rate was 25.3 cases on Dec. 23 compared to 10.7 on Nov. 24, according to the state dashboard.
In its forecasting materials updated on Dec. 20, the CDC wrote that it is expecting to see a steep surge in the number of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant's "increased transmissibility and the ability of the variant to evade immunity conferred by past infection or vaccination."
These "steep epidemic trajectories that would require expedient public health action to prevent severe impacts on the health of individuals and the healthcare system."
Corson said that Kern County's epidemiologists are on watch over the week, even if the public is not receiving regular updates.
"If something of significance occurs during this time, we will provide public notification," Corson said.
In the meantime, the county recommends residents "continue to encourage our community to utilize as many layers of protection as possible to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19, especially during the holidays," according to Corson.
That includes getting vaccinated against COVID-19, receiving a COVID-19 booster shot, wearing a mask in indoor public settings and staying home when sick. The department also recommends washing your hands often, eating a well-balanced diet and regularly exercising.