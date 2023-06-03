They'll get you — mosquitoes, that is.
The first mosquito samples have been confirmed for West Nile virus and for St. Louis encephalitis virus in Kern County this year, Kern County Public Health Services said Friday.
No human cases have been reported, but health officials advise the public to take precautions as warmer weather brings more mosquito activity and the risk for mosquito-borne diseases rises.
West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis are viruses spread by mosquitoes that can make people sick. While most people don't have symptoms, others, especially older adults, can get severely ill and die.
“This first confirmation of mosquito-borne diseases present in our mosquito population should serve as a reminder that we all need to protect ourselves against mosquito bites,” Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern County Public Health, said in a statement. “Simple preventative measures such as removing sources of standing water in our yards can minimize the opportunity for mosquitoes to thrive in and around our homes.”
Public Health offers these tips to reduce breeding sites:
• Remove standing or stagnate water from containers such flowerpots, fountains, birdbaths, pet bowls, and wading pools.
• Clean/scrub containers that collect water weekly to remove any potential mosquito eggs.
• Maintain swimming pools in working condition.
• Stock garden ponds with fish that eat mosquito larvae.
• Report areas of mosquito infestation to your local vector control district.
Decrease the risk of mosquito-transmitted infections by:
• Avoiding mosquitoes and mosquito-infested areas at all times of the day.
• Wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors.
• Applying mosquito repellant to exposed skin when outdoors.
• Ensuring doors and windows have screens in good repair to keep mosquitoes out of your home.