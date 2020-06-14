The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 86 new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning.
The number of confirmed cases in Kern over the past three months is 3,291. Of those, 2,167 patients have recovered from coronavirus. There are 988 individuals recuperating at home, according to county data, while 73 are being treated at local hospitals.
There's been 53 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Kern.
