County health agencies launch initiative to boost holistic health care outcomes in aftermath of COVID-19

The heads of the county public health and behavioral health departments encouraged residents Monday to prioritize their mental and physical health after the COVID-19 pandemic grounded exercise to a halt and isolated many from gathering with others.
“Now is the time for us to get back out there and get back to living our life we were before the pandemic, knowing that we have all the treatment and tools,” Public Health Services Director Brynn Carrigan said.
More than 71 percent of Kern County residents are overweight or obese and this county suffers the highest rate of death from diabetes throughout California. A California Health Interview Study found 22.6 percent of people from Kern County also delayed or skipped their medical care in 2021, Carrigan added. People with mental health issues are more likely to suffer chronic health conditions, Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services Director Stacy Kuwahara said.
Carrigan and Kuwahara also noted physical and mental health are intertwined, which led them to launch a new initiative Monday called Grounded in Health to encourage better lifestyles. The partnership provides tips to improve physical health but also incorporates nontraditional methods such as spending time with family and friends or taking a break from electronic devices.
“The extent of this connection (between physical and mental health) is often very underestimated,” Kuwahara said.
Any worries about the flu, respiratory syncytial virus — commonly known as RSV — and COVID-19 sending many to the hospital after the holidays should be mitigated by knowing there’s treatment and case numbers for all three are down, Carrigan said.
The COVID-19 case rate is 7.4 percent Monday, which is down from 9.9 percent on Dec. 19. Statewide, RSV testing positivity rates hover at 6.3 percent, a decrease from an 8.2 percent positivity rate on Dec. 19. Kern’s flu activity is currently considered low and flu testing positivity is 12.9 percent, which is lower than the 22.2 percent rate on Dec. 19, Carrigan wrote in an email.
When asked if Kern County has escaped the COVID-19 pandemic, Carrigan wrote the community continues to experience infections but its patterns are predictable because of state modeling software and the county’s health care system, such as testing and treatment. These methods reduce the disease’s transmission and the risk of severe COVID outcomes, she noted.
The number of Kern residents who ranked their health as excellent in a study has decreased in recent years. It showed 26.7 percent of people in 2019; 22.7 percent in 2020; and 17.8 percent in 2021.
Kuwahara noted there’s a correlation between depression and anxiety with health conditions such as heart and respiratory diseases. People with mental health conditions have a 10- to 25-year reduction in their life expectancy, she added.
Even addressing one aspect — whether that be physical, emotional or spiritual health — can lead to better outcomes. Physical exercise can improve mental health conditions while social interaction can help our mental state, Kuwahara said.
She noted those with concerns about catching COVID-19 can still connect through alternative means. Consider gathering outside with masks, or meeting with just one friend at home.
“There are many ways to connect safely, but the most important aspect is to do this in a way the individual feels comfortable,” Kuwahara continued.
Grounded in Health serves as a way people can get accurate and applicable information, Carrigan noted. Each month, the county health agencies will focus on a new health topic such as eating healthy, exercising regularly and obtaining preventative care.
“Understanding how our bodies and our minds work together strengthens your ability to make positive choices for your own health and the health of your children, Carrigan said.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.