County health agencies launch initiative to boost holistic health care outcomes in aftermath of COVID-19

The heads of the county public health and behavioral health departments encouraged residents Monday to prioritize their mental and physical health after the COVID-19 pandemic grounded exercise to a halt and isolated many from gathering with others.

“Now is the time for us to get back out there and get back to living our life we were before the pandemic, knowing that we have all the treatment and tools,” Public Health Services Director Brynn Carrigan said.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

