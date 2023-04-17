 Skip to main content
County floats $13.6M composting facility to help cut methane from landfills

Composting

A micro-pore structure made by Gore allows water vapor, air and carbon dioxide to escape from composting operations. Meanwhile, the fabric captures other gaseous materials including volatile organic compounds and ammonia, which are then recycled back into the composting process and broken down by microorganisms.

 Image courtesy of California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery

Kern County has proposed a $13.6 million operation next to the Shafter-Wasco Landfill that would take in 400 wet tons per day of organic waste and convert it to compost as a way of cutting methane emissions.

The project would deploy a micro-pore fabric to control dust, ammonia and volatile organic compounds commonly emitted during composting of waste from orchards, vineyards, discarded wood, manure and urban landscaping.

