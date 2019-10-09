Kern County firefighters rescued a small white dog that had turned black after being covered with smoke and soot from a house fire Tuesday afternoon.
The fire department posted a photo of the pet on its Facebook page showing how they used a "K9 oxygen mask" to help the pup after it suffered smoke inhalation.
Two turtles were also rescued from the home.
The home was located in the 2200 block of Pacific Street in east Bakersfield. When firefighters arrived, the main house and a home in the back were on fire, the department said in the post. The house in the back suffered major fire damage and property and pets were lost in that home.
Firefighters found the dog and two turtles in a closet of the main house while doing a final walkthrough, the post said.
