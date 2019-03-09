The Kern County Fire Department was able to free a dog that got its head stuck in a fence in Lost Hills today.
The department said at around 7:02 a.m., firefighters were sent to the 21300 block of Kings St. after a neighbor reported that a dog had gotten its head stuck in a fence. Firefighters were able to use vegetable oil to free the animal.
The dog was reunited with its family and was unharmed.
