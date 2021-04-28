County fire department battles grass fire in east Bakersfield

Kern County firefighters battled a grass fire Wednesday afternoon near Potomac Avenue and Dorrance Street in east Bakersfield.
According to a Kern County Fire Department news release, crews responded to the area at around 3:38 p.m. Upon arrival they encountered a grass fire burning across several large properties.
With assistance from the Bakersfield Fire Department, the fire was quickly extinguished, the news release stated.
While multiple homes and other property was saved, the county fire department said that there were buildings, vehicles and miscellaneous property that was destroyed because of the fire.