 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

County finishes sending out mail-in ballots

20201104-bc-voting

Ballots arrive and are sorted at the Kern County Election Office in this file photo from Nov. 3, 2020.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Kern elections officials said Monday that mail-in ballots for the Nov. 8 election were sent out last week to all actively registered voters in the county.

Anyone registered to vote in Kern can expect a ballot to arrive in the mail by the middle of this week, officials said, adding that there options for requesting a replacement ballot if an original does not arrive by Thursday.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget