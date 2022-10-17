County finishes sending out mail-in ballots

Kern elections officials said Monday that mail-in ballots for the Nov. 8 election were sent out last week to all actively registered voters in the county.
Anyone registered to vote in Kern can expect a ballot to arrive in the mail by the middle of this week, officials said, adding that there options for requesting a replacement ballot if an original does not arrive by Thursday.
Kern Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary Bedard said in an email the county was required to begin mailing ballots Oct. 10, and did, but that "they are not all mailed on that day.
"The law provides for them to be mailed out over the course of the week," she wrote. "The ballots were all mailed last week."
A news release Monday from the Kern County Elections Office stated that registered voters can require a replacement ballot by emailing the office at votebymail@kerncounty.com, or by calling 661-868-3590 or 800-452-VOTE (8683).
Sample ballots are being mailed out, as well, and can be viewed on the county's elections website, KernVote.com. Clicking on "Poll Site/Sample Ballot Lookup" allows computer users to find their poll site or view the sample ballot, also known as the Kern County Voter Information Guide.
The division's release said Oct. 24 is the last day unregistered voters can register and still have a ballot mailed to their address. After that, such voters can register on a conditional basis, up until election day, at the county elections office, 1115 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield, or at any poll site.