At an emergency meeting Wednesday, the Kern County Fair board authorized its CEO to switch the organization's accounts to a different bank as part of an effort to secure credit allowing it to survive until September.
The board voted unanimously without any comment to permit CEO Mike Olcott to close the fair's Wells Fargo accounts and transfer the money to Bakersfield-based Mission Bank.
The single vote in a meeting lasting less than five minutes also gave Olcott permission to take out a loan of up to $600,000 with Mission and a credit card for making purchases for the fair.
The board had said at a meeting almost a month earlier that the annual fair might have to close permanently if it could not find enough money to cover its financial losses during the coronavirus quarantine. Board members said at the time the organization should look for grant money and donations.
They said at the late April meeting that the fair only had enough money to pay employees until June and that, unless it moved forward with hosting the annual event this year, it would need $3 million to survive through the end of December.
Fair spokeswoman Chelsey Roberts said by email before Wednesday's meeting that receiving a $600,000 loan from Mission would be "tremendously helpful."
"As you may know, every little bit of money helps when your traditional revenue source has been cut off," she wrote, referring to a state decision in 2011 to end direct financial support and the event's inability during the quarantine to host events that would allow it to generate money.
"A $600,000 loan would allow us to cover all of our basic costs for another 3 months," Roberts wrote, adding that the sum would carry the organization through its annual fair, which normally takes place in September. No grants or donations have come in since the April meeting, she stated.
It remains unclear, because of the pandemic quarantine, whether the fair will take place this year. If it does not, it's unclear where the organization would get the money to continue paying its employees.
Roberts emphasized that on Friday the fair resumed a weekly swap meet at its Union Parking Lot.
"As a year-round event center, we make money monthly off of many events large and small, we are eager to once again be able to host these in the near future," she wrote. "As many other festivals and theme parks prepare for reopening over the next few months, we hope to follow their lead to bring the 2020 Kern County Fair to our community."
Mission Bank did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
(2) comments
Oh the shade of it all.
If the board would pay back the money they shamelessly spent people would be more likely to sympathize. If they replaced the board, I’m sure the community might be more interested in helping out
