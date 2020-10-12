Ongoing, widespread testing for coronavirus is considered key to quickly finding and containing new clusters of infection. But how do you get lots of people to take a test when virus transmission is low and far fewer people are sick?
That's a challenge Kern County is now facing.
At the height of this summer's local surge in COVID-19 infections, demand for testing was so high, the county scrambled to stand up nearly a dozen free testing sites throughout the county where anyone could get a test.
But now numbers of test-seekers are so low that some free sites have closed and the funding for the remaining ones is set to expire by the end of the year. The sites still operating are seeing half to a quarter of the number of people they could test on a daily basis, said Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine.
About 1,000 people sought testing at a free community site in Kern last week compared with 1,080 the week before and 1,587 three weeks ago, according to data provided by Kern County. By contrast, more than 5,000 sought testing at those sites during the week of July 5-11.
"It becomes really difficult to meet the state request when we have tremendous capacity and we’ve taken away all the barriers to testing, but still the state is asking us to do about 600 or 700 more tests per day," Constantine said.
To encourage more testing, the county several weeks ago began offering its employees an incentive to encourage more testing. If county employees get six tests by the end of the year, they get eight hours of paid time off.
Similarly, to entice the public to get tested, Mechanics Bank Arena will allow anyone who has been tested to enter a raffle for tickets to every event at the venue in 2021.
The county is also deploying a mobile testing site to employers and community organizations to coax more people into taking a test.
Mandatory testing is required for staff members in the county's 19 nursing homes and health care workers in hospitals and medical offices are routinely tested, as well.
A Kern County Superintendent of Schools task force on testing recently recommended that all districts consider implementing mandatory testing of staff, from janitors and cafeteria workers to teachers and administrators, every two months as a general plan for monitoring COVID-19 as schools reopen. That could help boost the county's testing numbers but it's unclear if any district will require it.
Paul Meyers, superintendent of Standard School District, said his administration will recommend that the district's board not require COVID-19 testing for staff.
"However, we are providing staff with updates on how staff can receive free testing in the county. We are also looking into ways that staff with district health benefits can be tested for COVID through a mail in testing kit," Meyers wrote in an email Monday.
But another problem will surface in the coming months.
State funding for three of the nine free community testing sites runs out at the end of November. And federal CARES money, which is helping to pay for the remaining six county-run sites, is supposed to be spent by the end of the year. That's left county health officials trying to determine how to continue to provide free, accessible testing that meets the community's needs and also satisfy, to the extent possible, the state's requirement for high testing levels.
"We've been trying to figure out a plan to provide those services long term and strategically," Constantine said.