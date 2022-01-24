County expected to look at funding 28 units of low-income housing on Water Street

The Kern County Board of Supervisors is set to consider approving $1.45 million in a construction loan to support a new low-income housing development on Water Street, officials said Monday.
The item up for consideration would be another important step in bringing about more than two dozen additional low-income housing units closer to fruition, according to Heather Kimmel, assistant executive director of the Housing Authority of the County of Kern.
The plan right now for the lot on Water Street calls for seven fourplexes consisting of a total of 28 one-bedroom affordable units, as well as a two-bedroom manager unit, a manager office, a laundry room, a supportive services office and a community room, which are part of the “full wrap-around services” the development is expected to be able to offer its tenants, Kimmel said.
“Half of the units will serve people whose area median income is at or below 30 percent, and the rest will be for people whose area median income is at or below 50 percent,” Kimmel said Monday. “For those on the lower income side, there will also be rental subsidies to help them afford their rent. We understand that a lot of people who fall into these low-income categories are either homeless or at-risk — so we want to make sure that we have services on site to also support people who might be in one of those categories.”
A partnership with the county’s Behavioral Health and Recovery Services will allow services to be available for anyone is seeking treatment for mental health or substance abuse issues, she added. There will also be resources available if tenants would like help with increased income and work retraining opportunities, as well as budgeting and life skills.
The $1.45 million, which is identified as part of a federal grant in the county’s agenda, is a significant step forward for the project, which hopes to be able to have construction complete and move tenants into the building within 12 months, Kimmel added. The next step would be for the county to seek another $900,000 in tax credits for which the project would be eligible, once Tuesday’s item is approved by the Board of Supervisors.
If approved, another step in the near future would be putting out a request for proposals for the development’s construction, Kimmel added. The total cost of the project is approximately $10.4 million, according to the Board of Supervisors' agenda.