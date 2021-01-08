All priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County.
According to a news release from the county’s Public Health Services Department, the eligibility expansion announced Friday comes in conjunction with the California Department of Public Health announcing that COVID-19 vaccines should be immediately administered to those in all tiers of Phase 1a.
The following priority groups are now eligible in Phase 1a – Tier 3:
• Specialty clinics
• Laboratory workers
• Dental and other oral health clinics
• Pharmacy staff not working in settings at higher tiers
Kern Public Health said the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan is prioritized based on high-risk groups that are defined in several phases as well as tiers within those phases.
The county encourages residents to visit its Public Health website at https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information and resources.