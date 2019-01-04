About this story

The Californian has reported extensively on local animal shelter euthanasia rates since 2004. In 2013, it sadly declared that city and county efforts over the previous decade to reduce animal overpopulation had been a "failure."

Between July 1, 2012, and June 30, 2013, the county had handled 32,217 animals and euthanized 20,633 of them, or 64 percent. Intake and kill rates had hovered around those levels for at least a decade.

Since then, the trend started to change, and that decade of failure seems to have ended.