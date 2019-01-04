Euthanasia rates for animals taken in by Kern County Animal Services have dropped dramatically in the past eight years.
In 2010, the county euthanized about 75 percent of animals that came into its shelters.
Nowadays, the county finds live solutions for 75 percent of the animals that come through its doors.
“It’s been a long road,” said KCAS Director Nick Cullen. “But we’ve made a lot of progress.”
He said the county’s work is not complete yet. He hopes to get to a point where KCAS is finding live solutions for 90 percent of the animals
“Overall, it’s an organization-wide philosophy that every animal that comes in, we’re going to treat as an individual,” he said, “and we’re going to work to finding a live outcome for every animal.”
From a total of 18,163 animals that were euthanized in 2011, the county has dropped the number to 3,143 in 2018.
Cullen said a variety of efforts have led to the drop in animal deaths.
A foster care program that temporarily allows animals to be housed in the homes of volunteers takes about 1,000 animals each year, he said.
After coverage of the county’s high euthanasia rates were published in the local news media – including the Bakersfield Californian, which printed an image of barrels of euthanized puppies on its front page – adoptions at the county shelters “exploded.”
Last year, 5,373 animals were adopted from KCAS compared to 2,382 in 2011.
And efforts to spay-and-neuter stray animals as well as those who have homes has contributed to less animals coming into shelters who would otherwise have needed to be euthanized, experts say.
“The fastest way to get the euthanasia rate down in the community is to stop the number of animals being born in the first place,” said Critters Without Litters Executive Director Vicky Thrasher. “The fewer animals that are being born, the fewer animals that are finding their ways in the shelter and that means more time and resources for the animals that do find their way into the shelter.”
Over the last six years, Critters Without Litters has provided over 55,000 spay-and-neuter surgeries to local animals, she said.
By targeting areas within the county that have a high density of animals that aren’t spayed or neutered, she hopes to continue the progress the county has experienced over the past few years.
“We have come a long way. We have absolutely come a long way,” she said. “We feel like we are just hitting our stride.”
In the next eight years, those that deal with the animal care in Kern County hope to see an even brighter picture. But for the moment, they can enjoy the progress they have made.
“I think all of us here in the animal welfare community have been working a long time toward the idea that someday we would see real, honest solid positive results from all the work people have been putting in for years,” Thrasher said. “It’s incredibly gratifying to be in a place where we’re actually starting to see results.”
